Wildfires rage in California while severe flooding hits Arizona

Firefighters spray water from Union Pacific Railroad’s fire train while battling the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(NewsNation Now) — A firenado was captured on video as the Tamarack Fire continues to burn in Northern California and into Nevada.

Firefighters faced some tense moments while battling the swirling flames, which threatened a housing development and forced people out of their homes.

A lightning strike is being blamed for sparking the Tamarack Fire on July 4 in the wilderness not far from Sacramento. The blaze is now close to 90-square miles in size.

California firefighters have another battle on their hands with the Fly Fire, which ignited Thursday evening near the still-raging Dixie Fire, which has grown to more than 140,000 acres.

Flooding is the main concern in parts of Arizona after powerful storms slammed Phoenix and Scottsdale. Lightning flashed across the night sky while strong winds whipped up debris and sent residents looking for cover from the ominous-looking thunderstorm.

Another storm chased away the sun and heat in Las Vegas. It triggered flash flood warnings and some streets became inundated with water as cars cruised through shallow rivers.

