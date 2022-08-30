Will hurricane season remain calm?

(NewsNation) — The historical peak of hurricane season is almost here but things have, thankfully, been quiet this year in the tropics.

The season was predicted to be a more active one. Just last month ago, the National Hurricane Center said it still expects up to five major hurricanes.

Some scientists are concerned people may be caught off guard by this extended lull in activity.

There were no named storms in August. The last time that happened was in August of 1997, and before that, in 1961, according to The New York Times.