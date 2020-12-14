Will you get a white Christmas? Here’s where you might see snow for the holidays

A wintry mix of sleet and snow falls on the U.S. Capitol and its Christmas Tree on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Later this week the full House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, here are the places around the country with the best chance of making that classic holiday wish come true.

According to NewsNation Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily, New England, states that border the Great Lakes, the northern Plains and the Rocky Mountains historically have a likely chance that snow will be on the ground, or falling, on Christmas Day. But the Cascades and Sierra Nevada mountains are also included.

The waistband of the U.S., east of the Rockies, is a little more uncertain.

Kansas, Missouri and the Ohio River valley have just small chances for seeing any measurable snow. But the best state is Idaho, with almost all of the Gem State having a 90-100% chance for a white Christmas.

Historical chances for measurable snow on Christmas Day across the U.S.

While it’s difficult for forecasters to accurately track storm conditions this far out from December 25, a center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is attempting to give key insights on this winter’s weather.

The agency’s Climate Prediction Center projects the likelihood that weather will be wetter or dryer than normal. NOAA’s prediction map for December shows only the Northeast as likely to see more than the typical number of wet days this month.

Much of the country is experiencing the impacts of a La Niña weather pattern, characterized by warmer than typical conditions for much of the western U.S., where drought is becoming an increasing concern.

NOAA scientists have plotted the historical probability that your town could see at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Click here to see how common a White Christmas is in your area.

The Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.