Winter blast moves through Midwest, storms in Southeast

Heavy equipment driver working to push snow to the side of the streets after a blizzard

A windy and cold day will accompany snow showers across portions of the western Great Lakes today. Farther east, showers are expected near the lakeshores of the eastern Great Lakes and across portions of the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic.

Sunday, The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and watch for the majority of the Upper Peninsula, expecting heavy, wet snow.

The winter storm warning will be in effect from Sunday evening until midday on Tuesday.

South of the cold front up north, a freeze warning and a freeze watch have been issued across middle America — spanning 16 states from the East Coast, Midwest and Southeast. These warnings will also stay in effect until Tuesday.

Meteorologists warn of sub-freezing temperatures that could potentially kill crops and sensitive vegetation in these areas.

Officials also warn the winter storm could bring icy roads and low visibility.

A morning shower may lead to a drier day before a late-afternoon thundershower returns in portions of North Carolina and Virginia. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected across western and central portions of the Florida Peninsula.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms will continue across New Mexico and Texas. Rainfall in portions of central and southern Texas could become heavy and bring a risk of flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

The Pacific Northwest is expected to remain warm and dry once again with temperatures challenging daily records.