Winter storm to hit Michigan, Midwest to freeze

Heavy equipment driver working to push snow to the side of the streets after a blizzard

(NewsNation) — Winter is expected to hit a little earlier this year as Michigan’s Upper Peninsula prepares for a blast of cold and heavy snow on Sunday.

Forecasters are predicting a winter storm that could potentially bring up to 18 inches of snow to the peninsula, MLive reported on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and watch for the majority of the Upper Peninsula, expecting heavy, wet snow.

The winter storm warning will be in effect from Sunday evening until midday on Tuesday.

South of the cold front up north, a freeze warning and a freeze watch have been issued across middle America — spanning 16 states from the East Coast, Midwest and Southeast. These warnings will also stay in effect until Tuesday.

Meteorologists warn of sub-freezing temperatures that could potentially kill crops and sensitive vegetation in these areas.

Officials also warn the winter storm could bring icy roads and low visibility.