Winter storm to hit Northwest, Rockies this week

(NewsNation) — A major winter storm will roll across a wide swath of the country this week, bringing snow and ice to states stretching from Idaho to Minnesota.

The arctic blast will sweep into the Pacific Northwest and then push across the northern Rocky Mountains and onto the Great Plains. It will bring heavy snow and strong winds, the National Weather Service said.

Snow totals could be crippling in places such as the Twin Cities, as more than 2 feet of snow could fall, challenging the all-time snowfall record there. Blizzard conditions are likely from Wyoming through Minnesota.

The system will also bring high winds, rain and very low snow levels to the West, including around Los Angeles. It’s possible even the Hollywood sign and Santa Clarita will see a few flakes.

Winter storm warnings were in effect Monday for portions of northeast California, while much of the central and southern coastline was under a high wind alert.

A blizzard warning is in effect through Wednesday night for portions of southern Wyoming, while a winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

“Snow totals between 2-4 feet with locally higher amounts are possible in the Western mountains, while 4-8 inches of snow is possible from the Northern/Central Plains to the interior Northeast by Wednesday evening,” the National Weather Service said. “Snow and ice are expected to ramp up over the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday when the bulk of the snow (and) ice are expected to accumulate leading to treacherous travel conditions.”

Lesser snowfall amounts were expected at lower elevations. Temperatures will drop drastically after Tuesday, leading to dangerous wind chills, the weather service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.