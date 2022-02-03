Amanda, left, and Rebecka try to keep warm as they walk to work during a light freezing rain in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(NewsNation Now) — Nearly 124,00 Tennessee residents were without power Thursday afternoon as a winter storm moved through the U.S.

The power outage was concentrated on the western part of the state. Shelby County appears to have been hit the hardest, with more than 112,00 outages as of 1 p.m., according to Poweroutage.us.

Nationwide, the winter storm left more than 200,000 homes and businesses without power.

The multiday storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and triggered weather warnings from Texas to the Northeast. Power companies have struggled to keep pace with freezing rain and snow that weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines.

An ice storm warning that the National Weather Service issued early Thursday for parts of Tennessee is due to expire at midnight. But the coming hours of severe weather could lead to additional outages in next few days, NewsNation’s Tennessee affiliate WREG reported.

Crews were working to repair the hardest hit areas first, WREG reported.

The storm also led to outages in parts of Texas, where more than 52,700 people were without power as of Thursday afternoon, according to the national outage map.

During a news conference Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state’s electric grid is “the most reliable and resilient it has ever been,” NewsNation’s Texas affiliate KXAN reported.

Texas Public Utility Commission chairman Peter Lake also said transmission companies were working to deploy resources where there were power outages throughout the state. He reiterated, “these are localized outages that are not related to systemwide reliability,” KXAN reported.

Power in Arkansas, Ohio and California also was spotty Thursday, although those states experienced significantly fewer outages.

The storm’s path stretched farther from the central U.S. on Thursday into more of the South and Northeast. Forecasters have said that more heavy snow is expected, while heavy ice buildup is likely from Texas to Pennsylvania.