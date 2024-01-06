How to prepare for a winter storm

In near whiteout conditions, neighbors clear their driveways, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in East Derry, N.H. By the time the winter storm wraps up Wednesday, snow totals in New England are expected to reach a couple of feet of snow in higher elevations to several inches along the coast. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(NewsNation) — A winter storm is bringing heavy snowfall, freezing rain and ice to the eastern U.S., sweeping through more than a dozen states this weekend.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in regions including the Poconos in Pennsylvania, parts of the Hudson Valley and portions of New England. However, winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout much of the Northeast.

Chris Stachelski of the National Weather Service said localized accumulations of snowfall could exceed one foot in areas of higher elevation.

Elsewhere, the concern is ice — with up to a quarter of an inch forecast for parts of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia.

If you live in an area that is expecting to be hit hard, here are some ways you can prepare.

Stock up

You should have at least three days’ worth of food and water for everyone in your household, according to Joann Sands, a clinical assistant professor in the School of Nursing at the University at Buffalo.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends stocking groceries with a long shelf life, such as:

Non-perishable foods (Protein bars, dry cereal, granola, peanut butter, etc.)

Canned goods

Water

Other things to stock up on:

Medications

Flashlights

Blankets

Pet supplies

First aid kit

Rock salt for driveways and sidewalks

Prepare your car

The National Weather Service recommends drivers winterize their vehicles and prepare a survival kit in case of a winter emergency.

A winter storm survival kit could include:

Mobile phone, charger, batteries

Blankets/sleeping bags

Flashlight with extra batteries

First-aid kit

Knife

High-calorie, non-perishable food

Large empty can to use as an emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels

Sack of sand for traction

Shovel

Windshield scraper and brush

Tool kit

Tow rope

Battery booster cables

In addition to stocking your car, AAA recommends drivers get their tires checked for proper pressure and tread wear.

To check for wear, do the quarter test: Insert a quarter into the tread, with Washington’s head upside down. If you can see the top of his head, it’s time for new tires.

Additional tips

If the power goes out in your area, report the outage and unplug your appliances in case of a surge once power is restored.

Run a trickle of water in order to prevent frozen pipes. Standing water in pipes can freeze and expand, causing pipes to crack. The best way to avoid this is to run a small trickle. In the event a pipe does freeze, shut off your water before trying to thaw it out with a hair dryer or space heater.

Experts also advise homeowners to have their heating systems checked by a professional. Maintaining systems helps avoid a breakdown during extreme weather