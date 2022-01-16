Winter storm to bring blast of snow, ice to much of the East Coast

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A developing winter storm will bring heavy snow and damaging ice to much of the eastern third of the country today and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

In some places, ice may accumulate to more than one quarter of an inch and snow will exceed one foot, the NWS said.

Heavy snow rates greater than one inch per hour are possible over parts of the Tennessee Valley and west of the Appalachians, the NWS reported. Treacherous travel is forecast in these areas.

Significant snow totals are likely across western North Carolina through western Pennsylvania, Upstate New York and in higher elevations of New England, the NWS predicted.

According to the NWS, ice accumulation will expand from northeast Georgia through the interior Mid-Atlantic states. The most damaging icing is likely across the Carolinas, including Charlotte and Greensboro.

With lows predicted in the 20s across a wide area, any precipitation could freeze, making driving difficult, if not hazardous.

Forecasts of snow and ice as far south as Georgia have put a big part of the Southeast on an emergency preparedness footing as shoppers scoured store shelves for storm supplies and crews raced to treat highways and roads as a major winter storm approached from the Midwest.

In Virginia, outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and urged people to take the approaching storm seriously.

Also Sunday, a likely tornado was spotted moving through parts of the Fort Myers area in Florida.

More than 2,300 flights within the U.S. have already been canceled early Sunday morning in anticipation of snow and ice in the South, according to the flight tracking site flightaware.com, which tracks flight cancellations worldwide.

A major U.S. airport hub for American Airlines — Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina — led the list of cancellations for Sunday at U.S. airports.

American Airlines canceled more than 500 Sunday flights or 18% of its daily schedule. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines canceled more than 200 of its flights and Southwest canceled 252 flights, the flight tracking site showed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.