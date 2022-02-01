Winter storm to impact 65 million across US

(NewsNation Now) — A major winter storm is expected to impact 65 million Americans from the Rockies to the Plains, Midwest and parts of the Northeast starting Tuesday into Friday.

The storm will bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. It comes days after the historic nor’easter that brought record snow and winds to the Northeast. Winter storm watches and warnings are in effect across multiple states.

“Winter storm warnings are in effect from Wichita through St. Louis, including just the south of Chicago into Cleveland,” said NewsNation Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily.

Meteorologists predict the storm will begin as a rain-snow mix in the Midwest starting Tuesday and develop into heavy snow by Wednesday, Groundhog Day. The National Weather Service predicts between six to 12 inches of snow over parts of the Southern Rockies and Central Plains to the Midwest by Thursday morning.

Portions of the Northeast could see icy, snowy weather by the end of the week.

“By Thursday it starts to shift to the Northeast. We will see it impact places from Cleveland, Detroit, to Buffalo into Maine. There’s quite a bit of snow expected but also ice. We can see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of freezing ice,” Jebaily said.

The storm is expected to bring disrupted road conditions and possible flight delays across all impacted areas.

This continues what has been something of a rough period for the Midwest and Northeast, with record snowfalls, winds and low temperatures. Last week’s bomb cyclone paralyzed much of the Northeast.

