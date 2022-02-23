(NewsNation Now) — A major winter storm is forecast to impact parts of the Central Plains and the South before moving to the Northeast beginning Wednesday.

The system is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain, snow and ice from the Southern Plains to the Ohio Valley Wednesday through Thursday night and the Northeast Thursday night through Friday.

Temperatures have already dropped to the 20s and 30s Wednesday in southern states, and many states in the Midwest are facing sub-freezing temperatures.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for Oklahoma City through Arkansas, including St. Louis.

The major system could bring freezing rain with sleet and thunder, according to the National Weather Service. That precipitation brings the possibility of light icing on bridges and overpasses, so be sure to use caution when getting on the roads.

“Surface streets are still a little too warm in most areas to ice over, but many bridges and overpasses are icy. Several traffic accidents already occurring,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Meanwhile, winter storm watches are in effect across much of the Northeast, including New York and New England.

The anticipated storm will bring heavy snow, depending on location and elevation.

New England through New York and a lot of the Northeast could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. The Midwest states could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.