Winter storm wreaks havoc with high winds, blizzard, ice

(AP) — A storm will rapidly strengthen over the Midwest as an outbreak of frigid air expands from the Rockies through the Plains today.

The storm will quickly evolve into a blizzard over several Midwest states where dangerous travel and travel shutdowns are in store.

Where rain or a small amount of snow falls in parts of the Ohio, Tennessee and lower Mississippi valleys to the southern Appalachians, a rapid freeze-up can make for icy roads.

Rain and milder air will expand northward in the East, but a pocket of snow and ice may persist over the interior Northeast.

Winds can lead to regional power outages from the Plains to the Atlantic coast as the storm grows in size and strength into Friday.

Most areas from the Rockies to the Pacific coast will be dry, but rain and ice may break out late in western Oregon.