Winter weather hits parts of US, heavy snow expected near Lake Erie

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Heavy snow is expected in parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and western New York Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings in parts of the states near Lake Erie.

Winter snow advisories are also in effect in Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and Michigan.

The National Weather Service Cleveland forecasts snow accumulations of 6 to 16 inches with higher amounts in the higher terrain east and south of Cleveland.

NewsNation’s Cleveland affiliate WJW reports more than 50,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Tuesday morning as the first winter storm of the season impacts Northeast Ohio.