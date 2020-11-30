Winter weather hits the Midwest while heavy rain, wind knocks out power in the Northeast

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Winter weather advisories are in place in parts of the Midwest while heavy rain and wind knocked out power to thousands on the East Coast.

Winter weather advisories are in effect in northwest Indiana. A winter storm warning has been issued for LaPorte County in Indiana and Berrien County in southeast Michigan. There is also a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for Chicago and the northeast Illinois shoreline and a Lakeshore Flood Warning for northwest Indiana and southwest lower Michigan. All of this comes as Chicago’s winter parking ban goes into effect early Tuesday morning.

In Cleveland, several counties are under Winter Weather Advisories with some areas expected to see between 8 to 12 inches of snow accumulation.

Several Tennessee counties in the Knoxville area are under winter weather advisories with snow accumulations between 4 and 12 inches in parts of the Smokey Mountains.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect beginning Tuesday for southeast Kentucky and parts of the Plateau including Cumberland, Fentress, Morgan, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne, and Lee counties. Those under the Winter Weather Advisory could see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall through Tuesday morning.

(Via NewsNation’s Knoxville affiliate WATE)

In Connecticut, rain and strong winds are expected to continue for the afternoon and evening, with gusts 40 mph to as high as 60 mph possible in some spots. As of 3:00 p.m. Monday, Eversource Energy reported more than 17,000 power outages.

Tree damage and power outages were also reported in Rhode Island and across southern New England as a High Wind Advisory was in effect in the region until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

In western New York, multiple counties in the Buffalo area are under Winter Weather Advisories where Monday morning rain is expected to transition to snow as cold air hits. The highest snow totals will likely be found in the Chautauqua County hills, where there could be around 8 to 12 inches. Snow will wind down fairly quickly on Wednesday with relatively quiet weather returning the rest of the week.