Millions face winter weather during post-Thanksgiving travel

Passengers walk through the terminal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum, Maryland, on November 21, 2023, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Millions of Americans are under winter weather advisories on Sunday as they head back after the Thanksgiving weekend.

A storm system sweeping the Midwest and around the Great Lakes is bringing snow and gusty winds to the area.

This comes after the Great Plains states saw several inches of snow over the holiday weekend, resulting in the deaths of at least three in central Nebraska.

Two people were killed in a crash on I-80 Friday afternoon, according to Nebraska State Police. A few hours later, a third person was killed in a separate crash on I-80.

On Saturday, Wichita, Kansas, got almost 8 inches of snow, the second-snowiest November day since 1887.

The Weather Service warned drivers in Kansas that a majority of roadways across the state were “snow packed and icy,” urging drivers to reduce their speed and plan for a longer drive.

By Sunday morning, parts of Iowa had received four inches of snow, and areas of Missouri had received as much as 5.3 inches. Parts of Nebraska reported getting 10 inches, and parts of Colorado got from 10.5 to 23 inches, the Weather Service said.

This comes as an estimated 55 million people traveled this Thanksgiving weekend, with 49 million opting to drive, according to NewsNation affiliate PIX11.

Meanwhile, the TSA expects to screen 2.9 million passengers just on Sunday, “which will likely be the busiest travel day” of the season.