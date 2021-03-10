WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Since President Joe Biden took office, the White House COVID-19 response team has briefed the nation on the coronavirus pandemic multiple times a week.

The team, appointed by President Biden, includes top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House senior advisor Andy Slavitt.

Topics covered at the briefings can include: vaccine distribution and equity, reopening the country and addressing emerging virus variants.

NewsNation will continue to provide live coverage of the White House coronavirus response team briefings in the player above.

NewsNation is also tracking the president’s goal for the U.S. to administer 100 million coronavirus vaccination shots within his first 100 days in office. Follow the data here.