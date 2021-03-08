Celebrate Women’s History Month with a limited edition ‘HerSHEy’s’ bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey’s brand, best known for their chocolate, is releasing a batch of ‘Celebrate HerSHEy’s’ bars to honor all women and girls during Women’s History Month.

The company said the limited edition ‘Celebrate SHE’ bars will be given away to the first 1,000 visitors to each Hershey’s ChocolateWorld locations on International Women’s Day, Monday March 8.

“Thousands of people walk through our doors at Hershey’s Chocolate World every day and create lifelong memories. We couldn’t think of a better place to put a smile on a face through the simple gesture of ‘Celebrating SHE’ and honoring all the women in our lives by giving out these limited-edition chocolate bars,” said Suzanne Jones, Vice President, The Hershey Experience.

The Hershey’s brand also created a short video featuring women whose achievements have impacted and inspired the world.

The company is also inviting everyone to celebrate by sharing a picture of a woman who you are celebrating on social media and use the hashtag #CelebrateSHE. Hershey’s will share some stories on Hershey’s social channels throughout the entire month of March.