Honoring Women: Ellen Woodward

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women over the course of American history. Throughout the month, NewsNation Early Edition will highlight different women who made an impact on the country, starting with Ellen Woodward.

Ellen Woodward was the director of work relief programs for women in the 1930s, as part of the Roosevelt administration’s New Deal.

Woodward worked to open public works jobs to women like in nursery schools, libraries and social services.

She defended Black women in the South from complaints they were making too much money in those industries.

Woodward also helped bring literacy to Southern families with the Mississippi Literacy Project.

She died in 1971 at the age of 84.

