Honoring Women: Laura Kellogg

March is Women's History Month, a time to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women over the course of American history. Today we highlight: Laura Kellogg.

Laura Cornelius Kellogg was a Native American author and activist.

She was a founding member of the Society of American Indians.

Kellogg actively sought to preserve Native sovereignty.

She advocated against early 1900s federal Indian policies like sending Native children to boarding schools to assimilate into American society.

She was also a playwright and poet.

Laura Kellogg died in 1947 at the age of 67.

Courtesy: Syracuse University Press

Courtesy: Syracuse University Press

Courtesy: Grassroots Economic Organizing

