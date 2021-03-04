Honoring Women: Mai Nguyen

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women over the course of American history. Throughout the month, NewsNation Early Edition, we are highlighting different women from history. Today we highlight: Mai Nguyen

Mai Nguyen is the co-founder of the Asian American Farmers Alliance.

Known as “Farmer Mai,” much of their work focuses on helping improve the lives of displaced peoples.

Nguyen has helped create school gardens, a farm incubator program, a food pantry and a community garden in San Diego and helped pass the Farmer Equity Act in California.

