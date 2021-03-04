Honoring Women: Shirley Chisholm

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women over the course of American history. Throughout the month, NewsNation Early Edition, we are highlighting different women from history. Today we highlight: Shirley Chisholm.
Shirley Chisholm was a teacher, an author and a politician.
She was the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968, and she ran for President of the United States in 1972, becoming the first woman to run for the office with the Democratic Party.
She was a founding member of the National Women’s Political Caucus and co-founder of the National Congress of Black Women.
Shirley Chisholm died in 2005, she was 80 years old.