Honoring Women: Sybil Ludington

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women over the course of American history. Throughout the month on NewsNation Early Edition, we are highlighting different women from history. Today we highlight: Sybil Ludington.

Sybil Ludington was a hero of the American Revolutionary War.

In 1777, at the age of 16, she rode through the night around Putnam County, New York, to spread the word that British troops were planning to raid a Continental Army supply hub in Connecticut.

In the 1930s, the State of New York erected numerous historical markers along her route.

She was honored with a stamp in 1975.

Sybil Ludington died in 1839 at the age of 54.

Courtesy: Penguin Random House

Courtesy: American Battlefields Trust



