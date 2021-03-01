Honoring Women: Toni Morrison

US Author and Nobel Prize in literature winner Toni Morrison receives the Honor Medal of The City of Paris (Grand Vermeil) at Mairie de Paris on November 4, 2010 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women over the course of American history. Throughout the month, NewsNation Early Edition will highlight different women who made an impact on the country, starting with Toni Morrison.

Toni Morrison was an author, essayist and college professor who never shied away from addressing the consequences of race and racism in America.

She became the first Black female editor at Random House publishing in New York City.

Her novel Beloved was made into a film in 1998.

Morrison received many awards for her work including the Presidential Medal of Freedom as well as a Nobel Prize and Pulitzer Prize.

Morrison died in 2019 at age of 88.

