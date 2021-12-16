5 school children die in bouncy castle accident in Australia

Emergency services personnel work the scene of a deadly incident involved with a bouncy castle at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Multiple children have died and others are in critical condition after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 10 meters (33 feet) into the air by a gust of wind at a junior school on the island state of Tasmania on Thursday.

SYDNEY (AP) — Five children died and four others were in critical condition Thursday after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 33 feet into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia’s island state of Tasmania.

The castle was part of a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

The children who died included two boys and two girls in sixth grade and around the ages of 10 or 11 years old, said Tasmania police Commissioner Darren Hine. Later Thursday, police confirmed that a fifth child died in the hospital.

Five other children were being treated, including four in critical condition. An investigation is underway, Hine said.

Images published by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed police officers consoling each other as paramedics provided first aid to victims.

Parents arrived at the school gate to collect their children as helicopters transported the injured people to hospitals.

Tasmania state Premier Peter Gutwein called the incident “simply inconceivable.”

“I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another,” Gutwein said.

Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams told reporters “several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 meters.”

Ten meters is about 33 feet.

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders,” Williams said.