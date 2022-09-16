6-hour stop placed on joining line to view queen’s coffin

LONDON (AP) — People are being told not to join the line to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin after a surge in numbers.
British officials said Friday morning that the organized line was at capacity and no one will be allowed to join it for at least 6 hours.
The line stretched for 5 miles from Parliament to Southwark Park in south London.
People at the back of the line faced a 14-hour wait to reach the front.
The government says the park is now full and entry to the queue is being “paused.”
It said: “Please do not attempt to join the queue until it reopens.”
In other developments, Geopolitics is intruding in the somber pageantry surrounding the queen’s death amid a reported spat between British and Chinese officials.
A report Friday said that a Chinese delegation has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where the queen is lying in state.
The context is that the Chinese ambassador to the U.K. has been banned from Parliament for a year after Beijing sanctioned seven British legislators last year for speaking out against China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority in the far-west Xinjiang region.
The office of House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle declined to comment on the report in Politico of the Chinese delegation being barred from visiting the queen’s coffin at the Houses of Parliament.
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had not seen the report, but said that as host of the queen’s funeral, the U.K. should “follow the diplomatic protocols and proper manners to receive guests.”
A Chinese delegation is expected to attend the queen’s funeral on Monday, which is in Westminster Abbey rather than in Parliament. Organizers of the funeral have not published a guest list, and it is unclear who from China might attend.