Al-Qaeda affiliate threatens attacks on airlines and prominent figures

(NewsNation) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is monitoring a potential terror threat against the United States from an affiliate of al-Qaeda, known as the AQAP.

The group has released alarming videos online, calling for attacks on U.S. airlines, prominent figures and iconic locations.

The AQAP, identified as al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, posted videos this week urging terrorist actions on global flights, Times Square and the New York City subway. The content includes specific calls for attacks on Jewish and Western targets, singling out American, British and French airlines.

Notably, high-profile individuals such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Shalom Bernacchi are named as potential targets.

A meticulously produced instructional video accompanies these threats, featuring depictions of airplanes exploding and providing detailed instructions on bomb-making. The video goes further to offer tips on bypassing airport security measures and boarding flights undetected.

In response to these threats, the TSA issued a statement, acknowledging awareness of the AQAP communication. The agency emphasized its commitment to the ongoing security of transportation and stated:

TSA is aware of the latest AQAP communication as well as the ongoing threats to transportation in light of world events. We are not aware of any credible threats resulting from this video to date. Foreign terrorist organizations routinely highlight transportation modes during the holidays. TSA is operating at a high level of security and constant state of vigilance, as always. TSA maintains a risk-based, intelligence-driven approach that includes multiple layers of security, both seen and unseen. TSA and DHS are in close and ongoing touch with all of our partners, and will continue to monitor the situation and adjust security measures as and when necessary. We all play a role in keeping our communities safe and the public is encouraged to stay alert, report signs of suspicious behavior and remember, See Something, Say Something. On background: · TSA continues to deploy the latest technologies to assist in our security mission such as computed tomography scanners and credential authentication technology. · We also use several security layers beyond the checkpoint such as the vetting of travelers, use of explosives detection canines, use of Federal Air Marshals and screening 100 percent of cargo, among other layers. Full TSA Statement

Highlighting the heightened security measures during the holiday season, the TSA assured the public of operating at a high level of vigilance. The agency is also closely coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security to address the situation.

This comes as New York City is ramping up security for New Year’s Eve celebrations in light of recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations and federal concerns about possible terrorist attacks.

New York Police Department officers were securing the streets Friday in Times Square.

Mayor Eric Adams said visitors will see NYPD officers throughout the expected million-person crowd. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security will also help with the heightened security presence and warned of an increased risk of terror attacks around public gatherings as the ball drop draws near.

NewsNation’s Laura Ingle contributed to this report.