5 killed in crane collapse at residential tower in Canada

A worker looks on as a police officer investigates a collapsed crane resting on the building it damaged in Kelowna, Brith Columbia, Monday, July 12, 2021. Five people died when a crane toppled off a 25-story residential tower in Canada, police said Tuesday. (Alistair Waters/The Canadian Press via AP)

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Five people died when a crane toppled off a 25-story residential tower in Canada, police said Tuesday.

Four construction workers on the ground were killed in the accident Monday in Kelowna, 241 miles (390 kilometers) east of Vancouver, police Insp. Adam MacIntosh said.

The crane operator hasn’t been found but police believe his body is buried in the rubble, MacIntosh said.

The upper portion of the crane smashed into a neighboring building.

Jonathan Friesen, head of the Mission Group, the development company building the structure, said he doesn’t know what caused the crane to fall.

The collapse knocked out power for most of the city’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.