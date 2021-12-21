Australian aquarium welcomes new ‘sassy’ Gentoo penguin

(NewsNation Now) — An Australian aquarium has announced the arrival of a Gentoo penguin chick with its father’s appetite and its mother’s “sassy” yet affectionate demeanor.

Charlie is the second chick born to dad Pink Lady and mom Winne, according to the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium.

Hatched on Nov. 11, Charlie already weighs nearly 1 1/2 pounds and is well above average in terms of penguin growth, keeper Kiera Ponting said in an official statement.

“We think Charlie gets their love of food from dad, who is one of the bigger penguins in the colony. Charlie also is quite sassy but still very affectionate, just like mom,” Ponting said. “We can see this as Charlie regularly bows to its parents — which is an adorable sign of affection in penguin language,” Ponting said.

In the coming weeks and months, the aquarium plans to share updates as keepers learn new information such as Charlie’s gender, and help navigate the chick through swimming lessons.