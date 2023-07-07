‘Barbie’ movie ‘undercuts’ Vietnamese’s territorial claims

  • Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ due to illustration showing China’s territorial claim
  • Warner Bros.: Map 'not intended' to make statement
  • 'It's not just the 'Barbie' movie': Dean Cheng said

Updated:
World

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation