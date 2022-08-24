Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

SOFIA, Bulgaria (Reuters) — A British-Belgian teenager became the youngest person to fly solo around the world on Wednesday after a five-month journey that saw him battle monsoon rains, searing heat and bureaucracy.

Cheers went up as 17-year-old Mack Rutherford landed at an airfield near the Bulgarian capital of Sofia after flying 33,631 miles and visiting more than 30 countries since he departed from the same site in his Shark Aero microlight airplane on March 23.

“There were many points in my journey where it would have been easy to give up. … But I kept going, even when it seemed like I wouldn’t be able to make it to the end,” he said.

His journey broke two Guinness World Records, including one set by his sister Zara, 19, who handed him one of the certificates on the tarmac.

“Amazing to finally be here again and to have done my goal,” he said with a wide smile. “It took a little bit longer than I had hoped for, but it was very exciting, very interesting trip and I don’t regret at all going on it.”

Rutherford’s journey took longer than planned due to permit delays that forced him to alter his route twice and fly over Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, North America and back to Europe.

His favorite flyovers ranged from the Sahara Desert to Greenland and Iceland. But his trip was also full of challenges, like a 10-hour flight from Japan across the Pacific Ocean to the uninhabited U.S. Attu Island during bad weather.

In Sudan, his solar panel system fell down because the heat melted the glue keeping it in place. In India, monsoon rains entered his main fuel tanks and soaked his aircraft including some documents on board.

Rutherford became the youngest person to fly around the world solo, taking the title from Travis Ludlow, who was 18 when he completed his attempt last year.

He is now also the youngest person to fly around the world in a microlight aircraft, the title held previously by his sister Zara, who completed her own trip around the globe in January of this year.

For now, he is not planning on breaking any new records, but but instead intends to go back to school and catch up with his studies.

Rutherford, who gained his pilot’s licence in 2020 when he was 15 after training with his father, hopes his five-month voyage will encourage young people to pursue their dreams.

“Basically, just work hard and push forward with your dreams no matter how old you are. Just keep moving forwards and your dreams will eventually come,” he said.