Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling in Palestinian territories

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said Monday it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement posted on the company’s website, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognizes “the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.”

“We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region,” the statement said. “We have been working to change this, and so we have informed our licensee that we will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of next year.”

While its products will not be sold in the occupied territories, the company will stay in Israel through a different arrangement.

