Biden administration re-designates Houthis as terrorist organization

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration will start canceling student loans for some borrowers starting in February as part of a new repayment plan. Cancellation was originally set to begin in July under the new SAVE repayment plan, but it’s being unrolled ahead of schedule to provide faster relief to borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Biden administration will relist the Houthi rebel group as a specially designated global terrorist entity Wednesday, three years after removing the label.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration branded Ansarallah – also referred to as the Houthis – a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist in January 2021. The designations were intended to hold the Houthis accountable for their “terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping,” Mike Pompeo, the top diplomat under Trump, said at the time.

One month later, the Biden administration revoked its predecessor’s designation in “recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the decision was intended to ensure U.S. policies “do not impede” humanitarian assistance to the Yemenis.

Yemen – located on the southwestern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, bordering Saudi Arabia and Oman – remains in an intractable civil war. Beginning in 2014, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took control of Yemen’s capital of Sana’a. With the goal of restoring the government, the Saudis led an Arab coalition to oust the Houthis. The intervention received logistical and intelligence support from the West, including the United States.

After nearly a decade of war, Yemen is one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with more than two-thirds of the population in dire need of assistance, the U.N. Refugee Agency says.

The Biden administration’s designation comes amid a series of U.S.-led strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for their attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea. A senior White House official called the Houthi assaults in the Red Sea the “definition of terror attacks.”

U.S. forces have since targeted Houthi “radar systems, air defense systems, and storage and launch sites for one way attack unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles,” according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

“We believe that we did have a good effect with those strikes in terms of disrupting and degrading their capability to conduct military offensive operations,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

While Washington has emphasized this is about defending international commerce and has nothing to do with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the Houthis pledged to continue their attacks in what they say is in “solidarity with the wronged Palestinian people.”

The Biden administration’s designation will go into effect on February 16th.

During the 30-day implementation delay, the United States will work with humanitarian groups based in Yemen to make sure the Yemini people will not be adversely affected, a senior White House official says.

The White House added this is “one piece” of a broader strategy against the Houthis, and have not ruled out further diplomatic or military actions.

This is a developing story.