Biden signs executive order aimed at helping detainees

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Tuesday that will help provide information to families of captive Americans overseas, while also disclosing government attempts to bring them home and allowing the U.S. to place sanctions on countries holding captives.

The order comes in the wake of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s captivity in Russia, along with Americans Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, who were captured by Russia while fighting with Ukrainian forces.

Drueke’s mother Lois said she celebrated the announcement by the Biden administration, even though she says to this point she has had a “wonderful” contact at the State Department who has told her family “everything he is allowed to tell.”

“I’m hoping this will free him up a little more to give us a little more than ‘we’re working on it,'” Drueke said. “It would be nice to know a few more details on how they are working on it.”

Drueke said she and Huynh’s family each received a box with their missing sons’ personal belongings in it.

Huynh’s family has not heard from him at all, Drueke said, and she has not heard from Alex since July 8. But she said the State Department does not necessarily view that as a bad sign.