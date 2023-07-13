Biden: US committed to release of reporter detained in Russia

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said he is serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being detained in Russia on accusations of spying.

During a press conference in Helsinki, Biden stated he is committed to working to bring Gershkovich and other Americans detained abroad home.

“My prisoner exchange, I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter,” Biden said.

Gershkovich was in Russia on a reporting trip when he was arrested and accused of espionage. A Russian court ruled he must remain in pre-trial detention in Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison until Aug. 30. If he is found guilty, he could face up to 20 years imprisonment.

The Kremlin has signaled it would be open to a prisoner exchange for Gershkovich, though it indicated such talks would be happening out of the public eye. In addition to Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan is also being held in Russia, serving 16 years after being convicted of espionage.

At the end of 2022, the U.S. successfully arranged for a prisoner exchange to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia on drug charges. In exchange for Griner’s release, the U.S. released Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the “merchant of death.”

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to be detained in Russia on espionage charges since the Cold War.