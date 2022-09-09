President Biden returns to the Oval Office after a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

(NewsNation) — U.S. President Joe Biden will travel across the Atlantic Ocean for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, whenever it may happen.

Few details are known yet about the queen’s funeral or Biden’s trip. The funeral, though, is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, where her coronation was held.

“Yes, I don’t know what the details are, but I will be going,” Biden told the White House press corps Friday.

Biden isn’t the only big name set to attend.

There will be other members of the royal family, prime ministers, ambassadors and other former presidents, possibly including former President Donald Trump, who could find himself in the same room as Biden.

It is unknown at this time which other presidents were invited.