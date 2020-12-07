Booing mars fans’ return to English soccer stadiums

Ryan Woods of Millwall kneeling for Black Lives Matter during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Derby County at The Den on December 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — For the first time in nearly eight months, fans returned to soccer stadiums across England this weekend. It didn’t take long for controversy to be stirred up.

Since summer, clubs in England have taken a knee before kickoff in matches to support the Black Lives Matter movement, similar to what MLS has done in the United States.

Before Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Millwall, the players took a knee, and were met by a resounding chorus of boos and jeers from Millwall supporters at The Den.

Millwall released a statement on Sunday, saying the club is “dismayed and saddened” by what happened at the match over the weekend.

“The club has worked tirelessly in recent months to prepare for the return of supporters and what should have been a positive and exciting occasion was completely overshadowed, much to the immense disappointment and upset of those who have contributed to those efforts,” the statement read. “The impact of such incidents is felt not just by the players and management, but by those who work throughout the club and in its Academy and Community Trust, where so many staff and volunteers continue passionate endeavours to enhance Millwall’s reputation day after day, year after year. The club will not allow their fine work to be in vain.”

Derby County forward Colin Kazim-Richards, one of the few Black players on either side, posted on social media after the game:

But having to say this is a pain but I’ll say it every single damn time this is why I STAND and STAND PROUD and I have to say every single person involved with @dcfcofficial did too made me proud to wear this shirt with the boys today!!! Absolute disgrace.. pic.twitter.com/lVsdb1KUpa — Colin Kazim-Richards (@ColinKazim) December 5, 2020

There was more booing at a League Two match over the weekend between Colchester United and Grimsby Town, leading to Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling telling those fans who want to boo racial equality to find a new club.

“They should just stay away from our club because anyone that still wants to boo now that I have explained the purpose and importance of the taking of the knee is not welcome at our club,” Cowling said. “I will be happy to refund anyone for the remaining value of their season permit if that is the reason they feel they can no longer attend our games.”

COVID-19 restrictions in England only permit for up to 2,000 home fans to attend matches with no away travel allowed.

READ THE FULL MILLWALL FOOTBALL CLUB STATEMENT