FILE – Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Chicago Sky’s Azura Stevens (30) during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

(NewsNation) — WNBA star Brittney Griner’s wife and sister called for her return from Russia at a vigil on Monday, urging President Joe Biden to bring Griner home.

Griner, who plays with the Phoenix Mercury, has been detained in Russia for months after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were allegedly found in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

In a video message shown at the rally, Shekera Griner, Brittney’s oldest sister, said she doesn’t wish the pain her family’s gone through on anyone.

“She’s a daughter, she’s a sister. She’s an aunt. She’s a cousin. She’s a niece. She’s a wife,” Shekera said of her sibling. “For 100 days, I have not seen my BG. It’s been totally gut-wrenching for myself and my family.”

“We’re asking President Biden, Vice President (Kamala) Harris, the entire Biden administration to please do whatever’s necessary to bring our sister home safely and quickly,” Shekera said.

In her video message, Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s spouse, called Brittney her “place of peace.”

“She’s our entire world,” she said.

The Biden administration has said very little recently about her case, although the State Department announced it considers her “wrongfully detained.” Cherelle sat for interviews with ABC’s Robin Roberts and ESPN’s Angela Rye, where she said she has yet to meet with Biden.

Brittney Griner has a pretrial detention hearing next week where more could be learned about what lies ahead for her.