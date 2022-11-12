Bus falls into Egypt canal, killing 21

Members of Egyptian security services look inside a damaged minibus that was pulled out of a water canal following a crash in al-Dayris village near the Nile Delta city of Mansoura in the Dakahlia Governorate, some 120Km north of the capital, on November 12, 2022. – At least 19 people were killed and six injured when the minibus they were travelling in overturned in northern Egypt’s Nile Delta, the health ministry said. Egyptian media outlets reported the accident was caused by a malfunctioning steering wheel, without elaborating. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CAIRO (AP) — A bus fell into a canal in Egypt’s Nile River Delta region Saturday killing at least 21 people, the country’s Health Ministry said.

Dr. Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official, said three children were among the dead.

In a statement, the ministry said the accident happened in Dakahlia province, around 62 miles northeast of the capital of Cairo. Other injured passengers were transported to a local hospital.

The head of police investigations in the province, Brig. Mohamed Abdel Hadi, said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle’s steering wheel.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

In July, a passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in the southern province of Minya, killing 23 people and injuring 30. In October, a truck slammed into a minibus in Dakahlia, killing at least 10 people, authorities said.