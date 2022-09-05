REGINA, Saskatchewan (NewsNation) — A massive search is underway for two suspects concerning a series of stabbings that left 10 people dead and 15 injured in Canada on Sunday.

Canadian police are searching across the expansive province of Saskatchewan for 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, who are believed to be the suspects who targeted an Indigenous community and nearby town in one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history.

“No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door,” said Weldon resident Ruby Works, who was close to one of the victims.

Image shown during a press conference at the RCMP “F” Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, shows Damien Sanderson, left, and Myles Sanderson, right. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Saskatchewan issued an initial Dangerous Persons Alert to residents of the James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities.

RCMP also tweeted a series of updates on the case to inform the public of the ongoing case, including detailed descriptions of the suspects.

The RCMP described Damien Sanderson as “5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes” and Myles Sanderson as “6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes.” The department also said the suspects may be in a black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI.

Police said a vehicle reportedly carrying the two suspects had been spotted in Regina, about 208 miles south of the communities where the stabbings occurred.

“If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations,” the RCMP Saskatchewan said in a Twitter post.

Canadian police say multiple people are dead in 13 locations in two communities in Saskatchewan.

The James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency Sunday morning, warning residents to be alert.

“As this is an unfolding situation, I encourage everyone in the area to listen to the advice of law enforcement to take shelter and follow the proper precautions,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

The prime minister said he was “shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks.”

“As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan,” Trudeau said.

RCMP said they are still working to locate the suspects, as the investigation is ongoing.

“Let me be clear. We are still looking for the two suspects. We are asking residents across Saskatchewan and neighboring provinces to be vigilant,” Assistant Commissioner for RCMP Saskatchewan Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference.

“At this stage in our investigation, we believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and other have been attacked randomly,” Blackmore continued.

Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous, also warning that the suspects may have changed vehicles in the time since the stabbings. Authorities urge residents not to approach the suspects if spotted, telling civilians to leave the area immediately and contact emergency services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.