Canadian officials warn truckers to leave Ottawa

Surrounded by trucks, two protesters carry canoe paddles as flagpoles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. Trucks in Canada that have been clogging crossings at the U.S. border for more than two weeks have abandoned all but one of their blockades. Canadian authorities say they’re confident that protesters at the crossing in Manitoba will be gone by Wednesday.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

(NewsNation Now) — Police in Ottawa, Canada are warning protesters it’s time to leave or risk being arrested, as officials try to break up the last remaining so-called Freedom Convoy stronghold in the capital of Canada.

The warning comes nearly three weeks into demonstrations in Ottawa over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act Monday to quell protests. It’s the first time it’s been used in Canada in a half-century, which empowers his government to cut off protesters’ funding and reinforce provincial and local law enforcement with federal officers.

Law enforcement went cab to cab handing out leaflets Wednesday, warning the remaining truckers that they were now committing illegal activity and could be prosecuted, lose their license and have their rigs towed.

Some protesters ripped up or burned the order, insisting they weren’t leaving, and called for more Canadians to join them in Ottawa.

For the first time in about two weeks, all major border crossings between the U.S. and Canada are now open. The blockade in Ottawa, of about 350 vehicles, is the last one standing.

Protesters blocked the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade corridor between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit and a choke point for the region’s automakers, for six days before police on Sunday cleared those who ignored orders to retreat.

Two other U.S. crossings reopened Tuesday after police cleared protesters from one and demonstrators voluntarily left the other, officials said. People blocking a fourth crossing in Manitoba province were expected to leave by Wednesday, police said.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned on Tuesday after criticism that he did not do enough to stop COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada’s capital city and forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers.

Many also raised questions over how the the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Trudeau’s administration have handled the crisis.

Authorities are expected to start towing trucks and moving drivers out any day now.