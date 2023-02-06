18-year-old Canadian wins $48 million jackpot

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario (NewsNation) — An 18-year-old Canadian was influenced by her grandfather to have some fun and buy her first-ever lottery ticket. Now, she is $48 million richer.

Juliette Lamour bought the winning ticket right after her 18th birthday but said she had forgotten about it until it was announced that someone from her town, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, had won, the Guardian reported.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLGC) announced Lamour won the Lotto 6/49 quick pick on Friday and claimed she was the youngest person in Canadian history to win that large an amount of money, even though there had been other 18-year-olds who had won smaller prizes.

Lamour learned that she won the lottery while she was at work, BBC News reported. She said her colleague fell to his knees and everyone was screaming with excitement that she had won. Lamour’s boss even offered to let her go home earlier, but her mother influenced her to finish off her shift, the Guardian reported.

The 18-year-old received her check on Friday. When she was asked what she was going to do with the money, she said she was going to follow her dreams to become a doctor and use the money to attend medical school, Parade reported.

She said she will invest the rest of the money with the guidance of her father, who happens to be a financial advisor, according to the Guardian.

Once she completes her studies, Lamour said she wants to travel, the Guardian reported.

“Once school is done, my family and I will pick a continent and start exploring,” she said. “I want to experience different countries, study their history and culture, try their food and listen to their language.”