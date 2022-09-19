China ‘deplores’ Biden’s comments on defense of Taiwan

(NewsNation) — China’s government Monday criticized President Joe Biden’s statement that American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade as a violation of U.S. commitments about the self-ruled island, but gave no indication of possible retaliation.

In an interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday, Biden said “yes” when asked if “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.”

Without citing Biden by name, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the “U.S. remarks” violate Washington’s commitment not to support formal independence for Taiwan, a step Beijing has said would lead to war.

“China strongly deplores and rejects it and has made solemn complaints with the U.S. side,” said the spokeswoman, Mao Ning.

NewsNation host Leland Vittert joined “NewsNation Rush Hour” on Monday to break down Biden’s comments and any possible ramifications.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.