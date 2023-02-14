(NewsNation) — During a meeting between the leaders of Iran and China, Tuesday morning, the Chinese president came out and said he wants to strengthen cooperation with Iran on issues like trade.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to China is set to last three days. It came as a result of an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two will be speaking face to face during the trip, all with the intention of deepening their ties to one another.

China continues to be a big buyer of Iranian oil, and the two countries share a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement for economic matters.

Iran’s president recently commented on the trip in China’s state media outlet People’s Daily, where he took a shot at the U.S. involving itself in world affairs.

Raisi wrote that Iran and China “believe that unilateralism and violent measures, such as the imposition of unjust sanctions, are the main source of a world fraught with crises and insecurity.”

Both countries continue to see tension with the U.S.

Iran has sent armed drones to the front lines of the war in Ukraine to be used by Russian forces, while China faces lots of fallout from an incident where the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The balloon had been drifting across the U.S. for days.

Not only did Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancel a planned trip to Beijing in response, but on Monday, China accused the US of flying its own high-altitude balloons over the country more than 10 times since the beginning of last year.

During a Monday press conference at the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby denied those claims and highlighted the concerns with China’s surveillance program.

“We know that these (People’s Republic of China) surveillance balloons have crossed over dozens of countries on multiple continents around the world, including some of our closest allies and partners, ” Kirby said. “If the PRC continues to advance this technology, it certainly could become more valuable to them.”