(NewsNation) — For the first time since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden is set to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday.

This comes ahead of the Group of 20 Summit, an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union, taking place this year in Bali, Indonesia.

Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute, said China hasn’t acted like they want to have a good relationship with the U.S. For instance, China and Russia issued a memorandum expressing hopes of a “no-limits” relationship for the two nations after the latter country invaded Ukraine.

“They’ve been making threats to Taiwan, they haven’t restrained North Korea’s advanced missile testing,” Jaffer said on “Morning in America.” “So in a lot of ways, they haven’t done the things that are necessary to demonstrate a desire to work with the United States. At the same time, this economic relationship is important to both nations.”

At the G20 Summit, Jaffer expects Biden to make the argument that climate change is a critical national security issue.

“He’s going to go see if we can cooperate with China on climate change,” Jaffer said. “The problem, of course, is that we have a lot larger problems with China. And China’s not likely to really cooperate or uphold its end of the bargain.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Watch the full video of the interview with Jaffar above.