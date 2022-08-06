China escalates response to recent Pelosi Taiwan visit

In this photo released by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, speaks with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she prepares to leave in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Pelosi left Taiwan after a visit that heightened tensions with China, saying Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in her delegation showed they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

(NewsNation) — The Chinese government said it’s cutting ties with the U.S. on a range of partnerships and key issues following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, a visit that infuriated Beijing.

Chinese government officials say the country is ending its cooperation with the U.S. on all things related to climate and efforts to stop illegal drugs such as fentanyl made in China from coming into the U.S.

Those moves are in addition to Chinese military drills near Taiwan, which Taiwanese leaders say simulated an attack on the island.

China held live-fire drills and there were reports of Chinese drones flying over Taiwan following Pelosi’s visit.

From the Philippines Saturday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken called all of it irresponsible.

“Beijing has taken an irresponsible step of a different kind,” he said. “They’ve shut down eight different areas where our two countries have been able to work together. Those include several military-to-military channels, which were vital for avoiding miscommunication, and avoiding crises.”

American officials maintain this response is entirely disproportionate to Pelosi visiting Taiwan.

This week, the Biden administration postponed a routine test launch of an Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to avoid escalating tensions.