Biden seeking to ‘thaw’ US-China relations after G7 summit

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is hoping to thaw out the icy relationship between the U.S. and China as he hinted at renewing talks after the G7 Summit.

China was a major focus of discussion over the weekend as world leaders gathered in Japan for the G7 meetings.

Much of the discussions had to do with economic coercion and China’s influence on other countries around the world.

At the end of his trip, Biden was asked how he plans to manage America’s relationship with China going forward.

“This silly balloon that was carrying two freight cars worth of spy equipment was flying over the United States and it got shut down and everything changed. In terms of talking to one another, I think you’re gonna see that begin to thaw very shortly,” Biden said in response.

The balloon in question was shot out of the sky off the coast of South Carolina in February, under suspicion of it being Chinese spy equipment.

However, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry took on a different tone in response to Biden’s comments.

“The U.S. side should immediately lift sanctions and take concrete actions to remove obstacles, create favorable atmosphere and conditions for dialogue and communication,” said spokesperson Mao Ning.

Signaling potential movement, China’s Commerce Minister is set to come to the U.S. in a few days to meet with the Commerce Secretary and the U.S. Trade Representative.