Biowarfare concerns surface with discovery of illegal Calif. lab

(NewsNation) — The discovery of a Chinese-owned medical facility illegally operating a lab housing hazardous materials and infectious diseases outside of Fresno, California, has raised serious concerns about China’s potential development of biological weapons.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detected at least 20 infectious diseases inside the lab, including coronavirus, HIV, hepatitis, malaria and herpes.

The lab reportedly even housed more than 900 bioengineered mice carrying these diseases.

The CDC was instrumental in uncovering the illegal lab, which has alarmed authorities due to its potential to create a public health crisis and undermine national security.

The presence of dangerous infectious agents, coupled with China’s history of espionage and covert activities, has raised suspicions that this may be part of an alarming strategy to weaken the United States.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a representative from California, expressed concerns about the lab, and stated that this may not be an isolated incident.

Gordon Chang, senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, joined “The Hill on NewsNation” to discuss the lab, saying locations like this might be where China could launch a biological attack.

“If there is a war in Asia,” Chang said, “the first shot … will be when China is spreading pathogens around the United States to weaken our ability to respond to what happens in Asia.”

In an article for the Gatestone Institute, titled, “Fresno Lab: China’s Operation to Exterminate Americans,” Chang writes that China could be spreading pathogens in the United States as part of a strategy to divert attention and weaken the country’s ability to respond forcefully in the event of aggression against Taiwan or other neighboring countries.

“That’s exactly what I think is going on,” Chang said. “And as Speaker McCarthy said, this is probably not the only location in the U.S. that had pathogens in an illegal covert facility. We’ve got to be concerned that China views a war as something that will be fought not just in Asia, but on American soil.”

The revelation has raised questions about the United States’ preparedness and response to potential biowarfare threats within its borders. Experts and officials have stressed the importance of identifying and monitoring Chinese-owned facilities around the country to safeguard national security.

As investigations into the Reedley lab continue, authorities are determined to uncover the truth behind its activities and any potential connections to the Chinese government.

“I think that we have to be looking at Chinese-owned facilities around the U.S.,” Chang emphasized.