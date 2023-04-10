China’s military drills around Taiwan send island into high alert

(NewsNation) — Taiwan is on high alert as China continues to escalate military drills around the island it still claims is part of China.

China’s warning against Taiwan seeking independence grows louder following President Tsai Ing-Wen’s recent meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles, California.

The warning comes as China completed three days of large scale combat exercises around Taiwan, including practicing blockades and precision strikes, simulating sealing off the island.

The drills were announced Saturday after Ing-Wen’s trip to the U.S.

“The PLA’s (People’s Liberation Army) recent harassment with their assets has destabilized the region,” Sun Li-Fang, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry spokesperson, said.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Sunday it had spotted 71 Chinese Air Force aircrafts and nine Navy vessels around Taiwan in the previous 24 hours.

The White House reports they are monitoring the situation closely, saying there’s no reason for China to react this way to Ing-Wen’s meeting with McCarthy.

“They appear to be reacting to something that didn’t need to be reacting to,” said National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby. “This is not uncommon for presidents of Taiwan and this one in particular, to transit the United States. So there was no reason to react in any way militarily or otherwise”

Taiwan says China is using the president’s visit to escalate the military drills.

McCarthy was questioned about how imminent an attack by China was in a press conference.

“We advocate that that day never comes,” McCarthy said in response.

Republicans are urging the U.S. to speed up the supply of weapons to Taiwan in order to deter a potential invasion of the island.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman says he is doing everything he can to expedite deliveries that were delayed due to supply chain issues and support to Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion.