China and US battle for underwater military supremacy

(NewsNation) — U.S. military intelligence is aware of advancements in Chinese submarine technology, warning leaders to stay ahead.

While the U.S. still has more nuclear-powered attack submarines than China, new production facilities and updates to monitoring technology have put military officials on high alert — especially while monitoring any threats to Taiwan.

The U.S. has 49 nuclear-powered attack submarines while China has only six.

America’s latest military technology is ahead of China, with better noise-reduction and weapons systems.

Nuclear-powered attack submarines comparison chart U.S. vs. China. (Credit: NewsNation)

In the past, Chinese submarines have been far noisier and easier to spot. But for the first time, China tested a nuclear-powered attack submarine with an upgraded propulsion system earlier this year. It reduces sound with the potential to evade American detection sensors.

While it’s unlikely China will be able to catch up to U.S. military submarines any time soon, it has been ramping up efforts to improve its underwater sensor networks, too, as well as adding increased patrol flights.

Lt. Col. Darin Gaub, the executive director of Restore Liberty, said these improvements are just the latest example of China stealing our technology and the real threat is China’s deepening alliances.

“So the beauty about China stealing all of our information to make their own knockoffs is the fact that we know exactly what they’re using,” Gaub said. “We know how they’re doing it right, and we know how they’re doing it wrong. What I am concerned about is this of China, Russia, Iran and their allies, cutting off major shipping areas, such as the Suez.”

The U.S. Navy said one of its primary roles in the Asia-Pacific region will continue to be keeping track of these new and improved submarines, monitoring the technology.