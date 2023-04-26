Congressman on Mark Swidan case: Biden needs to ‘get in gear’

(NewsNation) — The fight to bring home a Texas man on death row in China is gaining momentum in Washington. The House unanimously approved a resolution calling on China to release Mark Swidan. The resolution’s co-sponsor, Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, says President Joe Biden needs to “get in gear” and help Swidan.

Swidan, a Texas businessman, currently faces a death sentence in China on drug-related charges, despite a lack of evidence. He has been imprisoned for more than a decade.

In 2012, Swidan traveled from Texas to China to buy materials to remodel his home. He was arrested on accusations of trafficking and manufacturing methamphetamine, but U.S. leaders have argued Swidan was not in China at the time of the alleged crime. The United Nations says Swidan was arbitrarily detained.

“The fact that neither (Secretary of State) Antony Blinken, nor the president or (Vice President Kamala Harris) will even utter his name … there was so much to-do they made over Brittney Griner when she was with Russia. Arguably, China is a lot more egregious, a violator of human rights,” Weber said.

He added: “I don’t know why the American public doesn’t know more about this.”

Swidan has been imprisoned in China through three presidencies — those of former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Weber is unsure why there has just now been a resolution passed on Swidan’s behalf.

“I’m quite frankly shocked and dismayed and saddened by the fact that there’s not been more publicness,” Weber told NewsNation host Elizabeth Vargas. “Thank y’all for bringing it out. I’m glad that Mel Gibson is bringing it out. I’m glad that Ted Cruz is bringing it out.”

Katherine Swidan, who feels that her son’s case has been overlooked, told NewsNation’s Markie Martin that Mark Swidan has lost his teeth and more than 100 lbs. while being kept in China. Weber said the conditions Swidan is likely in are “reprehensible.”

“Sadly, it’s no surprise because China has such an egregious human rights record. Even the United Nations has gotten involved and said, Look he needs to be released. They’re watching this. When the United Nations gets involved, you know it’s bad. I hope more Americans get involved,” Weber said.

Weber says he’s keeping Swidan in his prayers and has this message for the White House: “By golly, President Biden, let’s get some help going for Mark Swidan. He deserves it. He’s an American. He’s no less deserving than any others that we talked about. He needs your help, Mr. President. Get in gear.”

Swidan, who is now 48, appealed his sentence. Earlier this month, the People’s Republic of China Jiangmen Intermediate Court denied the appeal, upholding his death sentence.